Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Conifex Timber and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber stock opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$76.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.