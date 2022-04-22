Conflux Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,566.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.53 or 0.07399042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00264837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.94 or 0.00818256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.26 or 0.00698265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00087260 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00415038 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

