Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Sells $938,530.00 in Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CAG traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $36.12. 5,863,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,739. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 466,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on CAG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
