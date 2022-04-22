Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Shares of CTG opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.66 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.