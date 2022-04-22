Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Amgen by 44.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,913,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amgen by 37.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,798,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 532.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 497,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,118,000 after acquiring an additional 419,152 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.21. The stock had a trading volume of 172,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.70. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

