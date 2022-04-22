Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 800 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

NYSE SPG traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.91. 80,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,758. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.71 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

