Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 720 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PepsiCo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after acquiring an additional 984,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,233,000 after acquiring an additional 977,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.07. The company had a trading volume of 460,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,731. The company has a market capitalization of $237.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.73 and a one year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

