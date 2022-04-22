Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,561,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,603,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.