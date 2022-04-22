Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $682,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.57. 55,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,859. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.64. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

