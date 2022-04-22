Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Waters by 2,155.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Shares of WAT traded down $17.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,456. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $290.36 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

