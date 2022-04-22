Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.00. The company had a trading volume of 54,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.78. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

