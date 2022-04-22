Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $11.12 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.9% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

CSCO stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,772,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

