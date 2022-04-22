Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 621,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,196,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

