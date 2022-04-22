Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in MetLife by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 9.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

MetLife stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.56. 192,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.79.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

