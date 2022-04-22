Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.27. The company had a trading volume of 131,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,581. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

