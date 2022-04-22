Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Target were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,333 shares of company stock worth $21,462,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $7.64 on Friday, hitting $241.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.