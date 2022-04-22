Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $6.67

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.33. Compass shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 10,561 shares.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -2.62.
Compass Company Profile (NYSE:COMP)
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
