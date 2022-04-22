Compass (NYSE:COMP) Research Coverage Started at Zelman & Associates

Analysts at Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
COMP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.
Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. Compass has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -2.81.
About Compass (Get Rating)
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
