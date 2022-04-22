Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of CTBI stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,843. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $754.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

