Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%.

CTBI stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a market cap of $754.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,516,000 after acquiring an additional 69,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 105,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,364,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

