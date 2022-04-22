Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 35,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,253,893 shares.The stock last traded at $10.45 and had previously closed at $11.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.