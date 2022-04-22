Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

NYSE:CMA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.05. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

