Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMA. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.76.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 44.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 27.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

