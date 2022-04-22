Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after buying an additional 237,136 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Comerica by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 26,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Comerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

