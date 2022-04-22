Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Comcast stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $212.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

