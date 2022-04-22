Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.67. 166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,596. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.49. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359. Corporate insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CBAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

