Collateral Pay Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,613.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $227,634.15 and approximately $31,613.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00045169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.42 or 0.07351950 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,585.32 or 1.00046639 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00035304 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

