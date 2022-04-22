Coin98 Price Tops $1.51 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00003804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $279.61 million and approximately $29.22 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000855 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009937 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

