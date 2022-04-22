Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.86. 106,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,426. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

