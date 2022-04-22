Cogeco (TSE:CGO) PT Raised to C$135.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE CGO opened at C$84.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cogeco has a 52-week low of C$75.50 and a 52-week high of C$100.20.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

