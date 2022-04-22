Cogeco (TSE:CGO) PT Raised to C$135.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE CGO opened at C$84.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cogeco has a 52-week low of C$75.50 and a 52-week high of C$100.20.
Cogeco Company Profile (Get Rating)
