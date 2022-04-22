Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Sells C$42,714.10 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total transaction of C$42,714.10.

Cogeco Communications stock traded down C$1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$110.94. The company had a trading volume of 72,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of C$95.50 and a 12-month high of C$123.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$104.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.33.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

