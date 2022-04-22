Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLY remained flat at $$24.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20.

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $107,986 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

