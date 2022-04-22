Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 42,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 781,450 shares.The stock last traded at $13.70 and had previously closed at $14.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth $234,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 21.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,297,000 after buying an additional 698,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Codexis by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Codexis by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Codexis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

