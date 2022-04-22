Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 14,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 97,583 shares.The stock last traded at $56.75 and had previously closed at $56.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.3528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

