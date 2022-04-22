CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.61

Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.61 and last traded at $49.57, with a volume of 5917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

CNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth $337,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at $2,718,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $12,403,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

