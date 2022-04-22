CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 151,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 536,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Several research firms have commented on DOC. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

