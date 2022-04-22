Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Trading 2.7% Higher

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $152.93 and last traded at $152.08. Approximately 60,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,508,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.15.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.38.

Get Clorox alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.