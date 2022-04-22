CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $351.24 million, a PE ratio of -120.98 and a beta of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $41.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CleanSpark will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli bought 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $37,531.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,277,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after buying an additional 49,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 107,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 61,601 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 303,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 210,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

