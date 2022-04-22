Clarus Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Teradyne (CNSX:TER)

Clarus Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Teradyne (CNSX:TERGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Teradyne to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

