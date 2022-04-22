Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $31.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CLAR opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $802.01 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clarus has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,997,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Clarus by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

