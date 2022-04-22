City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,632. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.59. City has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in City by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in City by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in City by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in City during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

