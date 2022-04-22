Citigroup Trims Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Target Price to $106.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $123.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.62.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 45.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 600,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 187,622 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $233,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 784.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 662,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 55.6% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

