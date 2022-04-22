Citigroup Lowers Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $51.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.31.

Shares of SIX opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

