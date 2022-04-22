Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.54.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. Analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

