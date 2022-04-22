Choate Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.72.

JPM traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.39. 70,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $380.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

