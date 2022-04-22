Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 7,290.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

NYSE ITGR traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.00. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.