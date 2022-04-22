Choate Investment Advisors Sells 1,835 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,642,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $19.79. 723,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,573,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.22%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

