Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 921 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.37. 34,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,639. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.23. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

