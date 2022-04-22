Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

Shares of XME traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

