Choate Investment Advisors Invests $458,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $515.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,764. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $568.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.15. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $517.81 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $745.72.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

